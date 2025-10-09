Conversions, extensions, and changes of use – here are the latest planning applications which have been approved by Kirklees Council for properties in North Kirklees.

The following applications were approved the week ending October 5 and relate to properties in Dewsbury, Batley, Heckmondwike, Cleckheaton, Mirfield, and Liversedge.

Nafees Bakers Ltd: Change of use from vacant offices to two flats with skylight to rear (listed building within a conservation area). 10, Market Place, Batley, WF17 5DA.

P Mellor: Outline application for erection of annex and single detached dwelling including associated demolition and works. 42, Church Lane, Thornhill, Dewsbury, WF12 0JZ.

(Top) Market Place in Batley and the former Sir Robert Peel Inn, in Heckmondwike, which are both the subject of planning applications which were decided by the council last week (ending October 5). Picture: Google/Bruce Fitzgerald Photography

Clifton Properties: Alterations to convert former public house to six flats. Sir Robert Peel Inn, 14, High Street, Heckmondwike, WF16 0AR.

Earlsheaton As-Sabeel Trust: Installation of rear metal security fence and gate (listed building). Masjid As-salaam, 4, New Street, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury, WF12 8JJ.

Mr Oldroyd: Demolition of single-storey rear extension with dormer, detached garage and workshop and erection of two-storey rear extension and dormers, Velux windows to the front elevation and erection of detached garage and workshop. 33, Pennine Road, Dewsbury, WF12 7AP.

T Rawat: Erection of single-storey side and rear extensions. 6, Craig Close, Batley, WF17 0EX.

C Fox: Erection of rear extension and rear balcony extension. 123, Upper Batley Lane, Batley, WF17 0NW.

S Nazir: Erection of side dormer. 145, Headfield Road, Savile Town, Dewsbury, WF12 9JJ.

J Ingham: Alterations to stable to create dwelling forming annex accommodation. Northorpe Barn, 32A, Northorpe Lane, Mirfield, WF14 0QN.

R Ahmed: Erection of two-storey side and rear extensions with pergola and outbuilding to rear including associated alterations. 454, Oxford Road, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4LB.

M Westmoreland: Erection of single-storey side and rear extensions and associated alterations. 778, Halifax Road, Hightown, Liversedge, WF15 8HG.

R Ahmed: Raise roof ridge and erection of side dormers. 9, St Mary's Avenue, Staincliffe, Batley, WF17 7AP.

P Iqbal: Erection of first floor rear extension. 19, Trueman Avenue, Heckmondwike, WF16 9JY.

J Howarth: Demolition of single-storey outbuilding and erection of two-storey side extension. 22, Nunroyd, Heckmondwike, WF16 9HB.

Y Abed: Erection of two-storey rear extension. 11, Lower North Street, Batley, WF17 7PH.

The applications can be viewed in full on the council’s planning portal at: https://www.kirklees.gov.uk/beta/planning-applications/weekly-list-of-planning-applications/default.aspx

Check the Reporter website each week for the latest list of decided planning applications.