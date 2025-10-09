Conversions, extensions, and changes of use – here are the latest planning applications which have been approved by Kirklees Council for properties in North Kirklees.

Planning permission: Former pub to become flats, offices to be converted into accommodation and home extensions among latest applications decided by Kirklees Council
The following applications were approved the week ending October 5 and relate to properties in Dewsbury, Batley, Heckmondwike, Cleckheaton, Mirfield, and Liversedge.
Nafees Bakers Ltd: Change of use from vacant offices to two flats with skylight to rear (listed building within a conservation area). 10, Market Place, Batley, WF17 5DA.
P Mellor: Outline application for erection of annex and single detached dwelling including associated demolition and works. 42, Church Lane, Thornhill, Dewsbury, WF12 0JZ.
Clifton Properties: Alterations to convert former public house to six flats. Sir Robert Peel Inn, 14, High Street, Heckmondwike, WF16 0AR.
Earlsheaton As-Sabeel Trust: Installation of rear metal security fence and gate (listed building). Masjid As-salaam, 4, New Street, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury, WF12 8JJ.
Mr Oldroyd: Demolition of single-storey rear extension with dormer, detached garage and workshop and erection of two-storey rear extension and dormers, Velux windows to the front elevation and erection of detached garage and workshop. 33, Pennine Road, Dewsbury, WF12 7AP.
T Rawat: Erection of single-storey side and rear extensions. 6, Craig Close, Batley, WF17 0EX.
C Fox: Erection of rear extension and rear balcony extension. 123, Upper Batley Lane, Batley, WF17 0NW.
S Nazir: Erection of side dormer. 145, Headfield Road, Savile Town, Dewsbury, WF12 9JJ.
J Ingham: Alterations to stable to create dwelling forming annex accommodation. Northorpe Barn, 32A, Northorpe Lane, Mirfield, WF14 0QN.
R Ahmed: Erection of two-storey side and rear extensions with pergola and outbuilding to rear including associated alterations. 454, Oxford Road, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4LB.
M Westmoreland: Erection of single-storey side and rear extensions and associated alterations. 778, Halifax Road, Hightown, Liversedge, WF15 8HG.
R Ahmed: Raise roof ridge and erection of side dormers. 9, St Mary's Avenue, Staincliffe, Batley, WF17 7AP.
P Iqbal: Erection of first floor rear extension. 19, Trueman Avenue, Heckmondwike, WF16 9JY.
J Howarth: Demolition of single-storey outbuilding and erection of two-storey side extension. 22, Nunroyd, Heckmondwike, WF16 9HB.
Y Abed: Erection of two-storey rear extension. 11, Lower North Street, Batley, WF17 7PH.
The applications can be viewed in full on the council’s planning portal at: https://www.kirklees.gov.uk/beta/planning-applications/weekly-list-of-planning-applications/default.aspx