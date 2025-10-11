Planning permission: Former Heckmondwike pub to become flats

By Catherine Gannon
Published 11th Oct 2025, 11:00 BST
A former pub in Heckmondwike can now be converted into flats after an application for planning permission was approved by Kirklees Council.

The application, submitted by Clifton Properties, sought permission to convert the former Sir Robert Peel Inn, at 14, High Street, into six flats, and was approved on October 3.

Plans submitted alongside the application show three flats proposed for the ground floor, and three for the first floor.

Each flat would have one bedroom, a bathroom, and a kitchen/lounge area.

Heckmondwike's former Sir Robert Peel Inn, pictured in 2024. Planning permission has been granted to turn the property into flats.placeholder image
Heckmondwike's former Sir Robert Peel Inn, pictured in 2024. Planning permission has been granted to turn the property into flats.

The building has been vacant for more than one year.

In its decision report, the council acknowledged that the building’s conversion into flats would result in the loss of a community facility, but said the three pubs operating within 350m of the site constitute as “adequate alternative public houses in the locality to serve the local community which are in an equally accessible location.”

The council received the application on March 20.

