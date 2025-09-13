An extension and loft conversion has been approved for a a mosque in Dewsbury.

Kirklees Council granted conditional full permission for a single-storey front extension with loft conversion and associated alterations at Jamia Masjid Ghousia at 23, Warren Street.

The front extension will be used as a wash room.

The external alterations include altering the windows to include pointed arches, installing two dormers, and placing the minaret dorm on the roof with the circular column removed.

Jamia Masjid Ghousia is located at 23, Warren Street, in Dewsbury. Picture: Google

A new window will be installed on the east side of the ground-floor to light a hallway, and an access ramp will be installed on the east side of the building.

On the rear elevation, three windows will be removed and closed up.

A public consultation period ran from June 17 to August 8, from which no representations were received.

The application was received by the council on June 12, and decided on September 2.