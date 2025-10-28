Here are the latest applications for planning permission submitted to Kirklees Council for Dewsbury, Batley, Cleckheaton, Liversedge and Mirfield.

The following applications were received or updated by the council between October 13 and 26.

Hamond Projects: Change of use and alterations to convert church into four flats, offices and meeting room (listed building within a conservation area), and listed building consent. The Grove United Reform Church, Oxford Road, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4JY.

Mr and Mrs Loonat: Erection of single-storey rear extension. 20, Carr Side Crescent, Batley, WF17 7JN.

A weekly list of applications for planning permission received or updated by Kirklees Council. Pictured is Grove Church in Cleckheaton (above) and Commercial Street in Batley (below). Picture: Google

Rostine Services Ltd: Certificate of lawfulness for existing use of dwelling for supported living accommodation for children 17 to 18 years old. 7, Highfield Court, Soothill, Batley, WF17 6HR.

M U Iqbal Raja: Erection of single-storey rear extension. Squirrel Lodge, 19, Liversedge Hall Lane, Liversedge, WF15 7DP.

D Griffiths: Erection of single-storey rear extension and associated alterations. 49, Headlands Close, Liversedge, WF15 7QJ.

BT Telecommunications PLC: Installation of one BT Street Hub and associated works, and advertisement consent. Adjacent 83, Commercial Street, Batley, WF17 5EF.

Strata: Advertisement consent for erection of non-illuminated sign. Land off Westgate, Cleckheaton, BD19 5DR.

S Parvin: Erection of single-storey rear extension. 105, Mill Road, Dewsbury, WF13 2TQ.

P Dews: Discharge of details reserved by conditions 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 11, 13 and 18 on previous permission 2023/93067 for demolition of existing equestrian building and erection of replacement dwelling. Land at Jill Lane, Mirfield, WF14 0DR.

Y Ravat: Demolition of existing detached garage and erection of replacement detached garage and erection of single-storey rear extension with associated alterations. 5, Boundary Road, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury, WF13 4PU.

Stonewater: Non-material amendment to previous permission 2022/92675 for variation of condition 2 on permission 2020/93254 for variation of conditions 1, 10, and 11 on previous reserved matters approval 2019/92710 pursuant to outline permission 2017/93347 for erection of 32 dwellings. Land off Fieldhead Lane, Birstall, Batley.

C Smith: Erection of single-storey rear extension. 47, Dunbottle Way, Mirfield, WF14 9JU.

The full applications can be viewed on the council’s planning portal at: https://www.kirklees.gov.uk/beta/planning-applications/search-for-planning-applications/default.aspx

Check the Reporter website each week for the latest applications received by the council.