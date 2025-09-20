An application to turn the site of a former Batley pub into a diagnostics garage and flats has been refused planning permission by Kirklees Council.

The application sought to turn the site of the former Commercial Hotel in Batley – at 125 Wellington Street – into a vehicle software diagnostics centre with three flats above.

The pub closed permanently in 2017, according to CAMRA, and was demolished around 2018.

For the diagnostics garage, the application had proposed the opening hours of 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday, and 9am to 2pm on Saturdays.

Plans submitted alongside the application showed each flat as two-bedroomed, with a bathroom and kitchen/living area.

As a result of a public consultation period, which expired on August 7, three representations in support of the application were received.

They praised the proposal for seeking to provide “much needed business for the area” and offering jobs to the local community.

They also said the proposal would be an “excellent development” of a brownfield site, and that it would be an “ultra low noise business.”

The Commercial Hotel on Wellington Road in Batley, pictured in 2009 before its demolition. Picture: Google

In its decision document, however, the council said the application was refused for reasons of visual amenity, noise, and highway safety.

It rejected that the business would be “ultra low noise" and outlined concerns “regarding the additional noise caused by the proposed development and the impact this would have on residential amenity of the neighbouring and future occupants.”

On visual amenity, it said: “The combination of the scale, design and location is considered to be an incongruous addition which would not sympathetically integrate into the street scene.”

Officers also had concerns the proposal would cause “overshadowing and overbearing harm” to a nearby property, and not meet the recommended separation distance.

In addition, the document said there was insufficient off-street parking provided as part of the proposals, and the application failed to provide mandatory Biodiversity Net Gain (BNG) calculations.

It concluded: “It is considered the harm caused by the development would not be outweighed by any benefits of the proposal.”

Regarding its decision to refuse the application, the council said: “As the proposed development would require significant revisions to render it acceptable, and as there are two extant permissions on the site which are considered acceptable, no amendments were sought in this instance.”

In February this year, an application for the erection of a commercial unit for vehicle software diagnostics centre – without three flats – was submitted by the same applicant and was approved by the council.

In the preceding February, a different applicant had received permission for the “change of use of waste land to car sales forecourt and erection of sales office and valet store” at the site.

This had followed a separate applicant receiving permission for the demolition of the former public house and erection of 10 apartments in 2019.

The latest application was received by the council on May 21, and the decision for refusal published September 11.

The full application can be viewed on the council’s planning portal by quoting the application reference number: 2025/62/91419/E