Part of a grade II listed building in Batley town centre can now be made into flats after a planning application was approved by the council.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application related to the first, second and third floors of 9 to 10 Market Place, which is the Chaiiwala cafe building, opposite the town hall.

The proposals involve converting the vacant offices above the cafe into two flats; a one-bedroom flat on the first floor, and a two-bedroom duplex across the second and third floors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No changes will be made to the Chaiiwala cafe, which will remain open.

A planning application to convert vacant offices on the upper floors of the Chaiiwala cafe building in Batley town centre has been approved by the council. Picture: Google

The building was built around 1875 and is one of eight in a row which are all part of an Historic England grade II listed building entry.

The nearby library and town hall are also grade II listed.

Plans submitted alongside the application show the first floor flat will include a shared lobby, a kitchen, living room, bathroom and bedroom, and the duplex will include a bedroom, living room, kitchen and bathroom on the second floor, and a bedroom, ensuite, storage room, and walk-in wardrobe on the third floor.

On the plans’ impact on visual amenity and historic environment, council officers said: “There would be no external alterations to the building other than the installation of a Velux style rooflight in the rear roof face.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Given this would be in the rear of the building, and is relatively small in scale, officers do not have concerns regarding the impact of the proposed Velux on the historic character of the listed building.”

A condition to the planning permission being granted was that the rooflight must be of a “conservation style” and “fitted flush with the roof slope.”

The application was submitted by the applicant Nafees Bakers Ltd, and received by the council on November 14, 2023.

Amended plans which moved the habitable rooms to the front of the building and put a kitchen and bathroom to the rear were then submitted after officers raised concerns regarding the openings in the rear elevation, the proximity to The Old Cornmill and a lack of outlook and natural light.

A public consultation period ran from November 17 to December 22, 2023, and the council published its decision on September 29, 2025.