Planning permission: Bid to replace payphones in Batley with new BT 'Street Hub' submitted to Kirklees Council
The application – submitted by BT – would see a Street Hub installed outside Coral on Commercial Street, and includes the removal of associated BT payphones.
BT’s Street Hubs are freestanding structures with digital display screens on each side, and there are now more than 960 units operating across the UK.
The units offer free Wi-Fi and phone calls – which are not time-limited – and can display community and emergency messaging.
Unlike a traditional payphone, they have no handset and cannot receive incoming calls, though an interactive tablet allows users to access local council services, local weather information, and connect with national charities for support.
The service is funded by commercial content displayed on the screens, and the installation of one unit can fund the removal of up to two BT payphone kiosks, which BT said would give back “valuable pavement space.”
The screens display content in 10-second intervals, including commercial content, 876 hours of free council advertising per year – equivalent to five per cent of screen time – and more than 1,000 hours of community content per year.
The units also have a video camera above each screen, but these are not currently in use.
BT said: “These are not currently connected or used in the UK but are ready to deliver community benefits, after consultation and notifying the public and stakeholders through multiple channels.”
A public consultation period is running from October 21 to November 11, and an initial target date for a decision is December 9.