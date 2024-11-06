A list of planning applications received by Kirklees Council for Mirfield, Gomersal, Liversedge, Heckmondwike, Dewsbury, Batley and Cleckheaton the week ending October 27.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr and Mrs Brooke: Erection of single storey rear extension. The extension projects 6m beyond the rear wall of the original dwellinghouse. The maximum height of the extension is 4m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.9m. Briar Mead, Pinfold Lane, Mirfield, WF14 9JA

R Duffy: Demolition of existing conservatory and out building, erection of single storey rear extension and extension of existing garage. 62, Knowl Road, Mirfield, WF14 8DL

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

R Qureshi: Erection of single storey rear extension and rear dormer. 120, Northway, Mirfield, WF14 0LT

Weekly list of planning applications received by Kirklees Council the week ending October 27.

S Morris: Work to TPO(s) 04/88. 1, Crowlees Gardens, Mirfield, WF14 9NZ

Quarters Construction Ltd: Discharge of details reserved by condition 11 (validation report) on previous permission 2021/92255 for erection of 5 dwellings with associated access and demolition of existing extensions to commercial building. The Old Tannery, 224, Spen Lane, Gomersal, BD19 4PJ

C Toulson: Erection of two storey rear extension and associated alterations. 34, Rydal Grove, Roberttown, Liversedge, WF15 7DN

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Jawad: Prior approval for change of use of first floor from commercial, business and service to two dwellings. 64, Market Place, Market Street, Heckmondwike, WF16 0HX

S Tunnicliffe: Work to TPO(s) 14/88. 39, Millwater Avenue, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury, WF12 9QN

S Razzaq: Erection of part two storey and part single storey rear extension and single storey side extension. 9, Beckett Crescent, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury, WF13 3PW

N Ahmed: Raising of roof height and erection of first floor extension, two storey front extension and entrance porch and alterations to driveway. 39, Oxford Road, Dewsbury, WF13 4JR

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

H Nawaz: Erection of two storey side and rear extensions. 38, Fir Parade, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, WF13 3BH

S Khalil: Erection of single storey side and rear extensions with front and rear dormers and raised platform to front elevation to form parking area with retaining walls and dropped kerb. 137, Headfield Road, Savile Town, Dewsbury, WF12 9JJ

I Patel: Raising of roof height to create first floor living accommodation, single storey side extension, porch to front and alterations to the front to provide parking. 1, Savile Mews, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury, WF12 9BP

S Khan: Erection of two storey and single storey extensions to front, side and rear. 26, Lees Avenue, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury, WF12 0AN

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fisher German LLP: Dead or Dangerous Tree to TPO 01/87. Dum Wood, Hey Beck Lane, Woodkirk, Dewsbury, WF3 1DP

St Philip and St James Church: Work to tree(s) within a Conservation Area. The Vicarage, Scholes Lane, Scholes, Cleckheaton, BD19 6PA

F Green: Work to TPO(s) 07/13. The Old School House, Whitcliffe Road, Cleckheaton, BD19 3NU

K Harris: Demolition of existing conservatory and erection of two storey extension. 438, Oxford Road, Gomersal, Cleckheaton, BD19 4LB

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Y Y Lorgat: Single storey rear extension. The extension projects 6 metres beyond the rear wall of the original dwellinghouse. The maximum height of the extension is 3.9 metres, the height of the eaves of the extension is 3.0 metres. 41, Broomsdale Road, Soothill, Batley, WF17 6PJ

M Senthilnathan: Installation of click and collect facility. 28-30, Leeds Road, Birstall, Batley, WF17 0EW