An application to demolish and rebuild a Dewsbury mosque with the addition of an education centre has been approved by the Kirklees Council Planning Committee.

The District-wide Planning Committee voted to approve the application at a meeting on October 31.

The application relates to the Mohaddis E Azam Education Centre and Masjid E Madani on Ravenshouse Road, Dewsbury Moor.

The new plans, which have received conditional full permission, will see a complete demolition of the current building and a new mosque and education centre being erected.

Plans submitted alongside the application show the ground floor to feature a prayer hall, office, reception, hall and toilets, with a conference room, library, and meeting room on the first floor. The second floor is set to be used for storage, and a dome and minarets featured on the roof. The plans also propose the addition of 26 parking spaces.

The council initially received the application in June 2023, with plans subsequently going through three rounds of publicity. The application received a high volume of comments on the Kirklees Council planning portal, with a range of responses from the public.

In the first round, 68 comments in objection – including one petition containing 41 signatures – and 43 in support – including two petitions containing 186 and 204 signatures respectively – were received.

Two further rounds of publicity following additional highways information and amended plans saw 116 objections and one representation in support.

Prior to the 2023 application, two proposals for extensions to the building had previously been approved.

The plans, which are subject to a number of conditions, can be viewed on the Kirklees Council website.