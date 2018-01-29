PICS: Which Ravensthorpe takeaway had a cockroach infestation last year?

The manager of a Ravensthorpe takeaway has been found guilty of food hygiene offences.

On 18 January 2018, Farhan Ul-Haque, who operates Hot Grill, Huddersfield Road, Ravensthorpe pleaded guilty to 13 offences relating to food hygiene.

A filthy drain at the Hot Grill restaurant, Ravensthorpe.

A cockroach infestation and mouse droppings were found at the restaurant, which have now been eradicated.

A statement by Kirklees Council said: "The offences took place on 6 December 2016 and 11 April 2017.

"A routine food hygiene inspection was carried out on 6 December 2016 and officers found that the structure, floor and wall surfaces and equipment were all dirty.

"In addition a small number of dead Oriental cockroaches were found in the basement of the takeaway.

The Hot Grill Restaurant, Ravensthorpe. Credit: Google Street View.

"The officers also found that there was no Food Safety Management System in place and there were cross contamination issues.

"Conditions found during this inspection resulted in the premises being issued with a food hygiene rating of 0, and receiving advice on the changes they needed to make and warning that they would continue to be monitored.

"The Food Safety Officers returned to the premises on 11 April 2017, and found an active cockroach infestation and mouse droppings so they issued a Hygiene Emergency Prohibition Notice which closed the premises.

"The premises reopened on 19 April 2017 following evidence that the infestation and mouse droppings had been resolved."

Filthy conditions at Hot Grill, Ravensthorpe.

During the trial, Mr Ul-Haque, who pleaded guilty to all offences; indicated to the Magistrates that structural improvements have been made and the premises had been cleaned.

He was fined £500 and asked to pay prosecution costs and a surcharge all of which totalled £2,025.

Councillor Naheed Mather, Cabinet member for enforcement said: “By prosecuting businesses that continuously fail to comply with the food hygiene regulations we can target those businesses that put profit above the welfare of their customers.

When we eat out we should feel confident that food has been prepared in a hygienic environment. Poor hygiene can lead to serious and sometimes deadly illnesses, so it is fitting that we take legal action combat this whenever possible.

Conditions that led to a zero food hygiene rating at Hot Grill, Ravensthorpe.

Our inspectors check 1000s of premises each year, and many are rated good or excellent, before trying out a new place I would encourage you to check the scores on the doors website to see how it is rated.”