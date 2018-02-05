PICS: Three men abandon car in Cleckheaton police chase

Officers from Batley & Spen's Neighbourhoods Team chased three men who crashed their car and fled the scene.

The team were conducting targeted burglary patrols in the area yesterday (Sunday) evening when they sighted three mean in a silver Audi A3 acting suspiciously.

The abandoned car crashed into garages in Cleckheaton.

The vehicle was followed for a short time, before it sped off from officers, subsequently crashing into garages.

The three male occupants fled the scene at around 5pm.

Police are appealing for information and anybody who might be able to help is asked to contact PC 2495 Miller on 07921 282464.