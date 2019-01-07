Personal trainer knocked unconscious in Mirfield police chase smash

A driver heading out for a bite to eat was knocked unconscious in a smash with a car that was being chased by police on Saturday.

Personal trainer Elliot Harris, 27, suffered a number of minor injuries in the collision, which took place on Huddersfield Road as a blue Clio sped from the junction of Steanard Lane.

Elliot's car has been badly damaged in the collision.

The car was involved in short chase after the driver failed to stop for officers on Granny Lane. One person was detained by police following the collision, with three men making off on foot.

Elliot, who is self-employed, said the incident left him 'dazed and shaken up'.

"It all happened really quickly," he said, "the car just flew out of the junction and the next thing I've been hit really hard.

"Thankfully the wheel came off and my car stopped, because I don't know where I could have ended up."

Four-month-old Rogue was in the passenger seat.

Elliot's fast-thinking could well have saved the life of his four-month-old bulldog, Rogue, who was sat in the passenger seat.

"I put my arm across her and took the force of the airbag. She's only small and she's been really shaken up by it.

"My car's a write-off pretty much. I'm self-employed and work in gyms so I'm out of action now until it's sorted.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said:

Elliot with one of his other dogs.

"At around 10.30pm on Saturday, a car failed to stop for police on Granny Lane, Mirfield. The vehicle, a blue Renault Clio, made off from officers and was in collision with a white Vauxhall Insignia on Huddersfield Road a short time later.

"The occupants of the Clio made off from the car on foot following the collision.

"One person was detained by officers. Enquiries remain ongoing by police.

"Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 13190008651."