Residents in Dewsbury can now access a new full fibre service from Zen Internet, the UK’s only Which? Recommended Provider for Broadband.

The latest launch in collaboration with CityFibre, aims to transform the area’s digital capabilities.

Stephen Moore, area manager for CityFibre in Dewsbury, said: “It is a pleasure to welcome Zen onto our full fibre network in Dewsbury as part of a growing list of ISPs.

Zen’s Full fibre broadband will provide residents of Dewsbury with a faster and more reliable service.

“This provides consumers with increased choice when selecting broadband packages and I look forward to more and more people experiencing the benefits that our future-proof digital infrastructure has to offer.”

Research shows that amidst record highs for the cost of living, nearly half (48 per cent) of UK consumers are concerned about looming price hikes.

Many providers will be adding the UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) of 10.5 per cent, plus an additional margin, to their customer’s monthly bills this spring.

Zen’s response to this challenge for residential customers is the Contract Price Promise – a promise not to increase prices for the length of a customer’s contract period.

David Barber, director of strategy at Zen Internet, said: “By 2030, everyone will have made the switch to full fibre. Now, people in Dewsbury can get ahead of the curve by accessing full fibre with Zen over CityFibre’s high quality infrastructure.

“Unfortunately, our industry has a poor reputation for managing customer expectations and being transparent with communications, with many providers introducing mid-contract price rises for customers.

“However, residents in Dewsbury can benefit from access to a provider who promises not to increase customers’ prices for the length of their contracts.”

The new service can be accessed at a number of speed options ranging from £28 per month for Full Fibre 100 up to £40 per month for the fastest product available, Full Fibre 900, and no connection fee.

The service is available now to thousands of homes, with Zen continuing to follow the CityFibre rollout across the Dewsbury over the coming months.

