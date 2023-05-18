Paul Sykes

Those thoughts haven’t even crossed his mind. Especially now during a season where his class - which has oozed majestically - has helped the Rams, unbeaten in the first eight games, to the top of the League 1 table.

How apt it would be if they could maintain that position throughout 2023, 50 years on from the club’s greatest ever achievement - the league championship title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sykesy” is Dewsbury born and bred. Just like “Stevo” and many of the other greats from that 1973 side.

And the forever-young Sykes is determined to try and emulate the success of the club’s former legends.

He said: “They produced legends of the game and they are well remembered and they always will be going forward.

"Fifty years is a special landmark. I wasn’t born then but they were a top team back in the day with a lot of good players who are remembered even now. It will be a good event for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They get spoken about a lot at the club and I know there are a lot of fans that remember the likes of Stevo and still talk about him in the bar after the games.

"Going forward, hopefully for some of the young guys who stick around, myself included, get talked about in the future just like they are. It would be great to emulate what the lads did back in the day.

“I have been very proud to play here, for the past seven, eight years. I was captain for the majority of that time and I was proud to be captain. I am proud to be part of the club.”

To celebrate the special anniversary, the Reporter Series has teamed up with the Rams to give one lucky reader a pair of tickets for the club’s home game with London Skolars on Sunday, May 28.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To be in with a chance of winning a free pair of tickets to that fixture, simply answer the following question correctly:

In which town were club legends Paul Sykes and Mike ‘Stevo’ Stephenson born?

a) Dewsbury

b) Rochdale

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

c) Featherstone

Email your answer to [email protected] - please include your full name and daytime contact details.

Please include the subject line “Dewsbury Rams match ticket competition”.

Entries must be received by 2pm on Tuesday, May 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winner will be notified by 5pm on Tuesday, May 23.