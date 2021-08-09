Youngsters help brighten up play area in Dewsbury for the summer holidays

Dewsbury South councillor Jackie Ramsay and volunteers helped a group of boys improve the play area at Ouzelwell Lane, Thornhill Lees

Coun Jackie Ramsay (Labour, Dewsbury South) was delighted to be approached by the group, who play on an area of land at the end of Ouzelwell Lane.

The boys, who all live locally, wanted to see improvements to their play area, which was set up more than 20 years ago and is used to play basketball, football and cricket.

Their big concerns were the build-up of rubbish, including glass, and the brambles and weeds that were puncturing their balls.

The youngsters helped clear rubbish and brambles as part of the project

Coun Ramsay rang Kumon Y’all, a local volunteer group, who immediately offered to help, along with the boys themselves, Coun Ramsay and her husband Arthur, and Steve Wilkinson, who many years ago was a housing manager for the area.

Coun Ramsay said: ‘We wanted to support the boys in getting this area cleared as quickly as possible, so they can enjoy it through the summer holidays.

"It was fantastic to work with all the young people and I think they enjoyed themselves.