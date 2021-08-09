Youngsters help brighten up play area in Dewsbury for the summer holidays
A Dewsbury councillor has helped a group of youngsters brighten up a play area in Thornhill Lees.
Coun Jackie Ramsay (Labour, Dewsbury South) was delighted to be approached by the group, who play on an area of land at the end of Ouzelwell Lane.
The boys, who all live locally, wanted to see improvements to their play area, which was set up more than 20 years ago and is used to play basketball, football and cricket.
Their big concerns were the build-up of rubbish, including glass, and the brambles and weeds that were puncturing their balls.
Coun Ramsay rang Kumon Y’all, a local volunteer group, who immediately offered to help, along with the boys themselves, Coun Ramsay and her husband Arthur, and Steve Wilkinson, who many years ago was a housing manager for the area.
Coun Ramsay said: ‘We wanted to support the boys in getting this area cleared as quickly as possible, so they can enjoy it through the summer holidays.
"It was fantastic to work with all the young people and I think they enjoyed themselves.
"The lads have given me a list of other things that they want for the area, like nets to stop their balls going into neighbours' gardens or on to waste land, but they understand these will take a little bit longer."