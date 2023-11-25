Volunteers from Kumon Y'all youth group visited Pinderfields Hospital to spread goodwill and put some ‘big smiles’ on other children’s faces.

The youngsters from the registered charity, based on Orchard Street in Savile Town, Dewsbury, wrapped presents and made cards, provided by UK Greetings, and took them to the children being treated at the Wakefield hospital.

Hanna Shaikh, 13, who made the trip, said: “The happiness shown by the children was very emotional, knowing I had helped someone out and possibly made them that little bit more cheerful that day.”

Fatima Moosa, also 13, added: “I am so glad that I had the opportunity to go to the hospital as it made me feel so good on the inside knowing that I made other children smile and knowing that I have made their day.”

One of the patients they visited, Harry, who had been in hospital for ten days, said: “This has put a really big smile on my face. Thank you.”

A spokesperson for Kumon Y’all said: “The volunteers were really honoured to have the opportunity to be the source of someone's happiness through a small act of kindness.”

Here are some photos from Kumon Y’all’s Pinderfields’ visit.

1 . Hospital visit The youngsters wrapped presents and made cards and took them to the children being treated at the Wakefield hospital. Photo: SUB Photo Sales

2 . Hospital visit The youngsters wrapped presents and made cards and took them to the children being treated at the Wakefield hospital. Photo: SUB Photo Sales

3 . Hospital visit A spokesperson for Kumon Y’all said: “The volunteers were really honoured to have the opportunity to be the source of someone's happiness through a small act of kindness.” Photo: SUB Photo Sales

4 . Hospital visit Volunteers from Kumon Y'all visited Pinderfields Hospital. Photo: SUB Photo Sales