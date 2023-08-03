News you can trust since 1858
Young Ukrainian pupil wins praise for his 'inspiring' artwork depicting the warm welcome he has received in the Spen Valley

When young Tymofii left Ukraine with his parents earlier this year, he faced an uncertain future in the UK. But now, thanks to the support he’s received by the staff and fellow pupils at Littletown School in Liversedge, he’s happy and thriving.
By Dominic Brown
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

He loves football, swimming and playing the ukulele, and has now revealed a hidden talent as an artist.

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater visited Tymofii and his teachers to see his latest painting that depicts his warm welcome at the school against the background of the war-torn country he left behind.

It shows him being presented by a laptop donated by the charity “Let June Make a Difference” – just one of the ways the local community has come together to help him.

Tymofii's latest painting depicts the warm welcome he received at the schoolTymofii's latest painting depicts the warm welcome he received at the school
Tymofii's latest painting depicts the warm welcome he received at the school
On the right of the picture, bombs can be seen falling on his home close to the border with Russia, a place he doesn’t know if he’ll ever be able to go back to.

Despite not speaking much English, Tymofii, now aged 11, did well in his recent maths SATS exam and will be heading to Spen Valley High School in the autumn.

Littletown’s head teacher, Fiona Cullivan-Ward, said: “We are so proud of what Tymofii has achieved.

"The painting is one child’s view which reflects what the UK has been able to do for him and how grateful he and his family are.”

Ms Leadbeater said: “It was a privilege to meet such a lovely and talented young lad.

"It shows the best of us as a community that he now feels safe and can look forward to developing his talent for sport, music and art.”

