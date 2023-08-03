He loves football, swimming and playing the ukulele, and has now revealed a hidden talent as an artist.

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater visited Tymofii and his teachers to see his latest painting that depicts his warm welcome at the school against the background of the war-torn country he left behind.

It shows him being presented by a laptop donated by the charity “Let June Make a Difference” – just one of the ways the local community has come together to help him.

Tymofii's latest painting depicts the warm welcome he received at the school

On the right of the picture, bombs can be seen falling on his home close to the border with Russia, a place he doesn’t know if he’ll ever be able to go back to.

Despite not speaking much English, Tymofii, now aged 11, did well in his recent maths SATS exam and will be heading to Spen Valley High School in the autumn.

Littletown’s head teacher, Fiona Cullivan-Ward, said: “We are so proud of what Tymofii has achieved.

"The painting is one child’s view which reflects what the UK has been able to do for him and how grateful he and his family are.”

Ms Leadbeater said: “It was a privilege to meet such a lovely and talented young lad.