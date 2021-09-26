Young players hone their skills at rugby event in memory of Nick Smith

Halifax Panthers players leading a coaching session at the Smudger U7s

Watched by hundreds of people who had come down to Chevinedge, young players from teams around West Yorkshire, including Dewsbury Celtic, joined this year’s event.

The aim of the Smudger U7s is to bring together junior clubs who do not usually get the chance to play together so the youngsters can learn from each other and test their skills.

Halifax Panthers players Scott Grix, Will Calcott, Zak McComb and Ben Kavanagh attended on the day to share their expertise.

Hadyn Smith at the Smudger U7s event