Young musicians go behind the scenes at Pulp's sell-out Sheffield gig thanks to Kirklees Year of Music

The 16-24 year-olds are part of “Music of Tomorrow”, a project produced and delivered by Yorkshire Youth and Music as part of Kirklees Year of Music.

For the past three months, the group has been working with Kirklees-based artists and musicians to learn skills in music creation and production, including the writing and recording of a series of new tracks, developed by the young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yorkshire Youth and Music was able to secure this opportunity for the group, which saw them experience the soundcheck, pre-event hosted by Pulp assistant tour manager Edie Booth and the chance to chat to the band’s promoters.

Pulp on-stage at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield

They also met Richard Jones, director of the Elysian Collective music string section, who arranged the string tracks for Pulp’s live tour.

Michael, a young musician who was part of the group, said: “It was a really great opportunity to see behind the scenes of a big band, and nice to talk to the promoter of the gig.

"We even got to hear an exclusive track before everyone else.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group also attended the live event featuring support act Richard Hawley.

Becky Pugh, from YY&M, said: “This is an experience everyone who attended will never forget and we would like to pass on our gratitude to everyone who made it possible, especially Jarvis Cocker and Pulp.

"It was a privilege for the young people to see a large stage show being put together - not only the music side of things but the lighting and promotion.

“Giving this opportunity to young people with an interest in the industry has opened their eyes to how many different roles there are, that they could aspire to, when pursuing a career in the music industry.”

Coun Naheed Mather, Kirklees Council’s cabinet member for culture, added: “The Music of Tomorrow is developing and building skills for the next generation of musicians, who might go on to be the next Pulp.