Zach Eagling, who has launched a petition to make public transport more accessible to wheelchair users, with mum Claire and Irwin Mitchell lawyer Rachelle MahapatraIrwin. Photo credit: Mitchell/Claire Keer.

A Liversedge teenager is “doing what he does best” as he campaigns to make public transport more accessible to wheelchair users.

Just 17 months after legislation in his name came into effect around online bullying, Zach Eagling, 13, has launched a petition calling on the Government to make train and bus services, among others, more inclusive.

Zach lives with cerebral palsy following a brain injury at birth and epilepsy, and raised £20,000 for the Epilepsy Society during the summer of 2020. However, he became a target of online trolls who sent him flashing images.

As a result, Zach’s Law came into effect in September 2023, with online bullying offences now incurring up to a five-year prison sentence.

Zach is now launching a new campaign as he calls for three main improvements to public transport.

These are for more accessible seats; better assistance from staff at stations and airports; and greater care taking wheelchairs on and off, particularly from the hold of a plane.

Zach said: “I like getting out and about, but with cerebral palsy it’s not easy, especially when I have to factor in the issues of accessing public transport.

“Quite often, it’s members of the public that end up helping me and mum, and while I’m grateful that they do, it shouldn’t be the case.

Zach, mum Claire and Whinston the dog. Photo credit: Irwin Mitchell/Claire Keer

“So many people need to use buses and trains on a regular basis. This includes people with disabilities and I want to be able to help make the process easier on them.”

His mum Claire added: “Zach is back doing what he does best – helping others – and I couldn’t be prouder.

“Zach’s Law made him realise that there’s nothing he can’t do if he puts his mind to it, and righting the wrongs of public transport was next on his list. It’s something that we’ve struggled with for many years.

“We’re so thankful for all the support we’ve had so far and can’t wait to see if, and what, changes are made.”

So far, more than 1,000 people have signed the petition, but he needs 10,000 to take it to the Government.

Rachelle Mahapatra, a specialist medical negligence lawyer at Irwin Mitchell who have supported Zach and Claire, said:

“Zach never stops trying to make the world a better place and it’s wonderful to see his latest venture gathering the incredible support it has.

“The Equality Act 2010 says that companies that provide public transport services are required to take steps to make them accessible for disabled people.

“However, many are yet to become fully inclusive and accessible for all users, particularly those with disabilities.

“Zach is now fighting to change this and I’m backing him all the way.”

You can find out more and sign Zach’s petition at www.change.org/p/make-public-transport-more-accessible-for-people-in-wheelchairs