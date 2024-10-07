Young entrepreneur from Dewsbury, making moves in the software and digital world
A young entrepreneur from Dewsbury has always been passionate about business and programming. His journey began at age 10 when he won an award for remaking Mario Kart on Scratch at Headfield Junior School. This early success ignited his interest in coding.
At just 11 years old, he discovered a simple way to earn money online by buying packs of iPhone chargers on eBay and reselling them individually. This experience taught him the basics of buying and selling, while also highlighting the importance of maintaining a good reputation and positive feedback on platforms like eBay. Understanding the significance of reputation management inspired him to create ReviewMate, a tool designed to help businesses manage their online presence and customer feedback effectively.
That same year, he took a big step by launching his first business, further fueling his love for entrepreneurship. He dove into learning HTML and CSS, enabling him to create websites that he sold on Fiverr. This venture not only showcased his technical skills but also taught him valuable lessons about running an online business and interacting with clients, deepening his fascination with technology and setting the foundation for future projects.
Now, as the founder of RocketLaunch Digital, he is dedicated to helping businesses grow through innovative digital solutions. His company specializes in client acquisition systems and offers services like reputation management, CRM systems, and web design—all aimed at improving online presence and streamlining operations.
Recently, he launched ReviewMate, a reputation management software that assists businesses in tracking their online reviews and enhancing customer feedback. This project perfectly demonstrates his technical skills with his commitment to exceptional customer service, strengthened by his experience as a customer service representative from age 13 to 15.
One of his most memorable entrepreneurial experiences involved going door-to-door in Leeds City Centre, demonstrating ReviewMate to hotels and restaurants. While challenging, this endeavour proved to be highly rewarding and fulfilling.
He shares his journey on TikTok, inspiring others by showing that anyone, regardless of age, can follow their dreams. With determination and creativity, we can all make a difference!
