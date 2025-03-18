Leighton Moorhouse, 12, is championing research into brain tumours and cancers to mark Brain Tumour Awareness Month (BTAM).

A young brain cancer survivor from Birstall is championing research into brain tumours and cancers to mark Brain Tumour Awareness Month (BTAM) in March.

Leighton Moorhouse, 12, was diagnosed with a large cell anaplastic medulloblastoma in 2019 and underwent emergency surgery to release pressure on his brain, requiring a further operation two days later to remove the tumour.

His surgery left him unable to walk or talk, which meant he had to spend over a month on the neurology ward at Leeds General Infirmary, re-learning these abilities.

Leighton then underwent 30 rounds of aggressive radiotherapy and four rounds of chemotherapy to stabilise his condition.

Last year, Leighton was given the all clear after being cancer free for five years. However, the harsh treatment he underwent has left him with long-term side effects, such as high frequency hearing loss, visual impairment, instability on his left side affecting his mobility along with short term memory and processing of information. He will also continue to take medication to help his growth and development into adulthood."

Children with Cancer UK is raising awareness, funding research, and inspiring public support for better treatments and brighter futures for young brain tumour patients.

And Leighton now hopes that increased research into safer, less harmful treatments will allow more children like him to survive a cancer diagnosis without enduring the challenges he has faced.

He said: “It would be really great if they could help kids with brain tumours get better without causing so many problems.”

Children with Cancer UK says that every month, over 30 children, on average, are diagnosed with a brain tumour that will have a life-changing impact on them and their families and that “just over half of the children who survive will have neurological disabilities for the rest of their lives.”

The charity has also released a video to raise awareness about brain tumours in children. Last year, it allocated £700,000 to support crucial research into paediatric brain tumours at the University of Cambridge and the University of Nottingham.

These projects include looking into better treatments for medulloblastoma – the kind of cancer Leighton had.

Amar Naher, Interim CEO of Children with Cancer UK, said, “Paediatric brain tumours rank second to leukaemia in terms of overall cancer incidence in children.

“By investing in research, we are able to uncover new insights into treating even the most challenging forms of cancer. The goal is to increase survival rates while minimising the risks and long-term effects of treatment.

“Join us in raising awareness of brain tumours and the need for continued research into how it affects children and young people. Life-saving research can lead to better treatments and outcomes for young patients, making a significant difference for children like Leighton.”

Leighton is one of the eight cancer survivors featured in Children with Cancer UK’s documentary ‘Kids Like Us’, which follows the extraordinary lives of these remarkable young people who are living with cancer.

The childhood cancer charity created the film with the hope of changing the way paediatric cancer, and the issues that surround it, are viewed.

You can watch Leighton’s brave story in the ’Kids Like Us’ documentary, which is available to watch and stream on Sky and NowTV.