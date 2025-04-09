Dewsbury and District Hospital’s A&E department.

A young woman from Batley whose left leg was amputated following a 16-hour surgery delay has received a compensation payment, allowing her to access specialist rehabilitation.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Molly Harbron, 26, attended Dewsbury and District Hospital’s A&E department in April 2020 concerned that her left leg and foot were numb and cold, as well as having a pain in her calf. Her left foot was also discoloured.

A possible deep vein thrombosis was initially suspected. However, medics failed to carry out adequate tests. She should have undergone surgery by 9pm that day, health bosses admitted following legal submissions by law firm Irwin Mitchell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Molly, who was 22 at the time, didn’t undergo surgery until just after 1.30pm the following day – more than 16-and-a-half hours later.

Surgeons were unable to restore blood flow to her lower left leg. She initially underwent a below the knee amputation, but days later had to have surgery to amputate her leg above the knee.

Molly, of Batley, sought advice from a law firm which said she had no case. However, looking for a second opinion, she asked medical negligence lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to investigate her care under Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, which runs Dewsbury and District Hospital.

Following legal submissions by Irwin Mitchell, the Trust admitted a breach of duty. It acknowledged that if Molly had undergone surgery by 9pm on the day she went to hospital, on the balance of probabilities, she would have avoided her amputations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Irwin Mitchell has now secured a six-figure interim payment for Molly to fund the specialist support, rehabilitation and therapies she requires, and she has since moved from a first floor flat - that she had to be carried downstairs from to go outside - to a bungalow more suited to her needs. She has also had a prosthetic leg specifically designed for her body and has just passed her driving test.

Irwin Mithcell and the Hospital Trust continue to work to agree a final compensation package which will pay for the life-time support, physiotherapy and upkeep of Molly’s prosthetic.

Ashlee Coates, the medical negligence lawyer at Irwin Mitchell representing Molly said:

“Through our work we too often see how failings connected to inadequate assessments and delays can lead to significant injuries. Molly’s case vividly highlights the life-changing repercussions patients can be left to face.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Molly has faced an incredibly difficult time attempting to come to terms with the physical and psychological impact of her losing her leg. However, she’s always remained determined to make the best recovery possible.

“We knew the priority for Molly was ensuring she had a suitable home to live in and access to the specialist support she required. The part payment of compensation has allowed this to happen. The progress in her rehabilitation has been phenomenal and Molly is now working towards the life she wanted.

“Although her story is a stark reminder of the need to uphold the highest standards of patient safety, it also highlights how, through early access to rehab, people can start to flourish after losing a limb.”

Molly, who had to give up her job as a carer, said:

“I was in a lot of pain. I knew something wasn’t right. I was crying to my mum and asked her to take me to the hospital. All I remember was there being a delay and then waking up from surgery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When I was woken up the surgeon showed me they had amputated my leg. However, I didn’t really believe them as I could still feel my leg.

“When the realisation dawned on me I just broke down and cried. Before my amputation life was great. I was really active, I went running three times a week and had a physically demanding job which I loved.

“But then it felt like life wasn’t worth living with one leg. I couldn’t come to terms with the fact I had lost a leg and I needed to take it further because I didn’t want it to happen to anyone else.”

Around a month after leaving hospital, Molly met her husband-to-be Daniel, 27. They married in August 2023. While she walked down the aisle the prosthetic leg wasn’t designed for her body.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The funds Molly has received have also helped pay for a privately-developed prosthesis. Molly has undergone rehab sessions at Dorset Orthopaedics to build up her strength and get to the a position where she is successfully using her new prosthetic leg.

Molly added: “The first prosthetic I had from the NHS was very uncomfortable. I could only wear it for an hour max.

“However, the new prosthetic fits to me. It helps me walk more smoothly. I can walk downstairs, go to the shops, drive and I’m hoping to run one day. It’s changed my life so much and I feel like a normal person again.

“I never imagined I’d have the life I have now. I have a brilliant husband, an amazing family; I never imagined that was possible. I thought my life was going to be me stuck in a wheelchair, until I realised I can do anything I put my mind to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By sharing my story I hope I can not only help others who may be struggling with going through something similar but also improve care.

“What happened to me could have been avoided so I want to try and prevent it happening to someone else.”