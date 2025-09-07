A junior rugby league team from Batley has won kit and training equipment, as well as tickets to watch this year’s Super League Grand Final, as part of a competition run by Northern.

Batley ARLFC Under 8s enjoyed a training session run by Huddersfield Giants star Tom Burgess earlier this week, before they were presented with their prizes by Kerry Peters, regional director for Northern in Yorkshire.

The youngsters won a range of kit and training equipment, including 30 full playing kits made by Oxen, hoodies, tracksuit pants, rugby boots, water bottles, bibs and tackle shields.

The club has also been given 30 tickets to this year’s Super League Grand Final and 30 tickets to the Magic Weekend.

The train operator, which is an official partner of Super League, launched the competition earlier this year, before the 2025 season got underway.

It received more than 750 entries from grassroots clubs across the North of England, including senior sides, community clubs, school teams and youth groups.

They all submitted short videos, up to 30 seconds, or a selection of photographs that showcased their team in action and explained why they love the sport.

Dan Winner, a coach and volunteer at Batley ARLFC, said: “We’re extremely grateful to Northern Trains for their generous support.

“The training equipment and clothing they’ve provided is invaluable to the development and enjoyment of the players.

“We appreciate Tom Burgess coming to run a fantastic coaching session for our kids. The players had an amazing time and learned so much.

“We’d also like to give a special thanks to Lorna, one of our player's parents, for taking the time to put together that fantastic video of the kids to win the competition.”

Kerry added: “It was great to meet the players and coaches in Batley and present them with their prizes.

“I’m sure they will make the most of this kit and equipment, and I hope they enjoy the Grand Final in October.

“We’d also like to congratulate the runners up and thank all of the sides that entered this year’s competition.

“Our judges were really impressed by the entries, as they show just how passionate the players and coaches are about their clubs and the sport.”

The runners up were Cottingham Tigers Under 11s, Keighley Albion Under 10s, Rochdale Mayfield Rugby Club’s Under 12 Girls, Warrington Girls Community Rugby League Club’s Under 13s and Saddleworth Rangers Under 9s.