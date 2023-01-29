The prestigious accolade is the highest award achievable as part of the DofE youth programme and follows Haris’ previous bronze and silver awards.

Haris, who is the director of youth services at the PKWA Community Centre on Manor Way, Batley, wanted to demonstrate - by his own example - that setting positive goals and working purposefully towards them will bring rewards to anyone from any background.

He said: “Participation in the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, or similar challenges, can be a life changing experience for young people and I would highly recommend it to others.

Haris Rashid with Lord Lieutenant, Ed Anderson CBE.

“Any young person can do their DofE – regardless of ability, gender, background or location.

“Achieving an award isn’t a competition or about being first. It’s all about setting personal challenges and pushing personal boundaries. It’s also a great way to make friends, improve self-esteem and build confidence.

“Personally, I believe participating has helped to shape a really positive can-do attitude, and I now genuinely feel I could set myself any goal and know with confidence that it is within me to achieve it.

“As added bonuses, you also get to have a fun time with friends, an opportunity to discover new interests and talents, and a demonstrable set of tools and skills for life and work.

Haris Rashid with his Duke of Edinburgh tutor.

“The DofE Award is a recognised mark of achievement; respected by employers. Many employers claim that having DofE awards can provide competitive advantage.

“The achievement of a DofE Award still stands out on any young person’s CV as a mark of commitment, dedication, planning and perseverance.”

Since the start of DofE Gold Award Journey, Haris has graduated with a law degree and is currently completing his master’s alongside his work as a lawyer for a top multinational firm.

Haris is currently celebrating his achievement locally with other candidates before a date at Buckingham Palace later this year.

For more information about the Duke of Edinburgh Award, visit https://www.dofe.org/

