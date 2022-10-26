Yorkshire Water supports customers in debt by covering 60 days of charges

Breathing Space was introduced by the government in 2020 and gives people ‘debt respite’ – a 60-day period in which they cannot be contacted by any creditors.

It gives consumers time to engage with debt support with the scheme been praised for supporting consumers’ mental health and aiding debt management.

Yorkshire Water will now cover customer charges during the 60-days, meaning the customers’ debt will not have increased during the Breathing Space period.

The announcement comes as part of a series of measures the water company is taking to help its customers who may be struggling with the current cost of living increase, including a £15m package funded by shareholders.

Steve Grebby, policy manager for Consumer Council for Water (CCW) said:“Giving customers this additional breathing room, while also covering their charges, will provide them not only with much-needed peace of mind while they try and access support but also sends a clear message that their water company is on their side.”

Angie Markham-Nock, customer support manager for Yorkshire Water, said:"We know that debt can have a huge impact on mental health and with the cost of living rising, it’s a really difficult time for a lot of people. Our customers that are granted Breathing Space through the government portal will automatically see their payments covered during that period.