Yorkshire Sculpture Park offers 1,000 free tickets for Kirklees residents to visit in November

Yorkshire Sculpture Park (YSP) is offering a special opportunity for people who live in Kirklees to visit for free next month.

Thanks to a new partnership between Kirklees Council and YSP, anyone with a Kirklees postcode is invited to book free tickets for Saturday and Sunday, November 16 and 17.

YSP has 1,000 tickets available across the weekend, with each ticket enabling the holder to explore the 500 hectares of historic landscape and parkland, trails, woodlands and lakes and visit the indoor galleries, shops, cafes and restaurant.

The partnership aims to provide the opportunity to introduce new people to the sculpture park, opening up new artistic and cultural experiences to residents while enjoying the park’s natural landscapes.

Previous visitors are also welcome to book free tickets and rediscover the park for themselves.

Coun Carole Pattison, Leader of Kirklees Council, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for Kirklees residents to discover or reconnect with this beautiful and diverse attraction which is just on our doorstep. We are pleased to be working with Yorkshire Sculpture Park who are providing this great day out for free.

“YSP is a place for everyone and we are proud that Kirklees has so many connections with such a rich and cultural landscape."

YSP deputy director Kevin Rodd said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with Kirklees Council and open up YSP to new visitors or perhaps those who haven’t been for a while.

The new Little Wild Wood outdoor creative play area offers fun ways to engage with nature and the landscape

“This is also a fantastic opportunity to come and see work by a range of diverse and talented Kirklees artists.”

During the free weekend, visitors can discover the history of the Bretton Estate, which dates back to the 14th century and has been home to aristocrats, politicians and artists.

Walking tours will reveal the stories behind the historic buildings and gardens, as well as the artworks that have been commissioned for the site over the years.

For families and children, there are lots of activities to enjoy, including the new Little Wild Wood outdoor creative play area.

If you have a Kirklees postcode or live within the district, you can book up to four free standard entry tickets per household. Anyone aged 18 and under is free.

To book tickets, visit https://ysp.org.uk/whats-on/events/kirklees-free-weekend