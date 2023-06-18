News you can trust since 1858
Yorkshire Rover Club: Kim Leadbeater joins hundreds for classic car rally at Oakwell Hall

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater joined car aficionados for a classic car rally at Oakwell Hall and Country Park in Birstall on Sunday, June 11.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 18th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

The free event, organised by the Yorkshire Rover Club, saw hundreds flock to the hall’s grounds to admire an array of vehicles and enjoy a craft fair on site.

It is the latest in a string of events hosted at Oakwell Hall, which Kim is always glad to support.

She said: “Oakwell Hall has a rich history connected to art and literature, but it also makes a perfect backdrop for classic cars. The rally was a great event that attracted people of all ages on a glorious day.

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater joined car aficionados for a classic car rally at Oakwell Hall and Country Park in BirstallBatley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater joined car aficionados for a classic car rally at Oakwell Hall and Country Park in Birstall
“We are very lucky to have such a great venue in our local area and I am really looking forward to the forthcoming Run for Jo on June 25, along with many other excellent events over the summer.”

