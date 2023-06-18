Yorkshire Rover Club: Kim Leadbeater joins hundreds for classic car rally at Oakwell Hall
The free event, organised by the Yorkshire Rover Club, saw hundreds flock to the hall’s grounds to admire an array of vehicles and enjoy a craft fair on site.
It is the latest in a string of events hosted at Oakwell Hall, which Kim is always glad to support.
She said: “Oakwell Hall has a rich history connected to art and literature, but it also makes a perfect backdrop for classic cars. The rally was a great event that attracted people of all ages on a glorious day.
“We are very lucky to have such a great venue in our local area and I am really looking forward to the forthcoming Run for Jo on June 25, along with many other excellent events over the summer.”