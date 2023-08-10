News you can trust since 1858
Yorkshire place names quiz raises funds to restore the historic clocktower at St John's Church in Upper Hopton

A Yorkshire place names quiz has raised more than £600 towards the restoration of St John’sChurch clocktower in Upper Hopton.
By Dominic Brown
Published 10th Aug 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read

The quiz, which closed on Yorkshire Day (August 1), was devised by Linda Hutchinson, who provided a Yorkshire-themed hamper for a prize.

The quiz attracted the interest and support of churches, pubs, clubs, shops and individuals within and beyond Mirfield.

The prize-winner, drawn by Rev Hugh Baker, was Denise from Holmfirth.

Another quiz is planned for 2024. Fundraising to repair the clocktower continues.

