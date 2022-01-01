Yorkshire Menu to showcase best of county's food and drink in 2022

Stephanie Moon

The aim is to showcase Yorkshire as the food and drink capital of the UK in the biggest ever year-long promotion of the county’s delicious delights - regionally, nationally and internationally, showcasing the very best of Yorkshire’s culinary creations across the globe.

From street food to Michelin-starred restaurants, farm shops to tea rooms, vineyards to distilleries, local produce to international cuisine, market stalls to delicatessens and so much more, check in and check out the Yorkshire Menu.

Sourced and enjoyed across the county, Yorkshire’s breath-taking coastline, stunning countryside, vibrant cities and bustling towns serve up the finest food and drink.

Minal Patel at Prashad

There will be Yorkshire on Tour, Eat Around the World (while staying in the county), mouth-watering recipes, food and drink trails, and a calendar of competitions and creative campaigns.

Yorkshire Menu will feature celebrated chefs, food and drink experts, a whole host of celebrities and the team of people who create the delectable delights the county is famous for.

Yorkshire has 16 commercial vineyards, seven Michelin-starred restaurants (one with a green Michelin star), Bridlington is England's biggest shellfish port and for six consecutive years Bradford was crowned Curry Capital of Britain.

The county also counts an impressive and inspiring list of protected status foods: Wensleydale cheese, Swaledale cheese (from both ewes and cows) and Yorkshire forced rhubarb.

Some of the Yorkshire Menu offerings at Prashad

Food and drink is a much-loved constant whatever is happening in the world and is to be promoted and enjoyed. Spending time eating and drinking with friends and family must be at the top of most people’s favourite pursuits and even during a pandemic and challenging times for businesses, the way many have adapted with home deliveries and hampers has been inspirational.

Everyone will be invited to participate in the #YorkshireMenu by sharing their own favourite places to eat and drink. Popping to the pub, dining out in style or picking up pieces from a favourite Yorkshire store, it’s the perfect opportunity to promote the county’s finest food and drink offerings for all budgets by using the hashtag #YorkshireMenu, as well as sharing on Welcome to Yorkshire’s social media channels.

The destination marketing organisation believes this will be a great PR opportunity for the county and its visitor economy, as Welcome to Yorkshire’s annual social reach is almost 20 million and has a global brand reach of more than 23 million.

Celebrating city, coast and countryside food and drink, the campaign will also allow the opportunity for businesses and organisations to sponsor events and promotional activities throughout the year.

Welcome to Yorkshire chairman, Peter Box CBE, said: “2021 has been another tricky year for all and certainly a time to reflect on what is positive and what we should be proud of, which is certainly the case when it comes to Yorkshire’s fantastic food and drink offering.

"What better way to start the new year and continue through 2022, than promoting all this wonderful produce, award-winning places to dine and drink, as well as supporting local businesses, which is needed now more than ever.

"Yorkshire Menu will have a worldwide appeal and will welcome visitors to the most diverse of counties through the most inclusive of campaigns.

"Food and drink is enjoyed by everyone and we really hope visitors in and out of county will embrace and enjoy the Yorkshire Menu as much as we do.

"It will also incorporate Yorkshire’s art and culture, sport, history and heritage locations and the region’s amazing attractions with food and drink connected to all.”

Multi-award-winning consultant chef Stephanie Moon added: “I am really excited that Welcome to Yorkshire’s Yorkshire Menu will be celebrating all of the county’s fantastic food and drink.

"It’s something I’m incredibly passionate about and proud to be a part of.

"I’ve travelled extensively and can honestly say that Yorkshire’s fabulous fresh produce combined with its lovely locations to dine and drink are simply world class and that’s why I choose Yorkshire as my home and place to work.”

Prashad’s Minal Patel said: “We’re incredibly lucky in Yorkshire to have a vast choice of excellent local produce to create world-class international cuisine.

"Seeing the pleasure our customers, from far and wide, get from lovingly created cooked dishes and for them to return time and time again, is the greatest compliment as a restaurant owner.