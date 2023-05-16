The Bank of England announced on Thursday, May 11, that interest rates will be rising by 0.25 per cent to 4.5 per cent, the highest amount in 15 years.

This makes it important that homebuyers looking to purchase a new build take advantage of the offers currently available to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miller Homes Yorkshire has been running a number of schemes to help would-be buyers, including their ‘First Timer Package’ and a ‘Home Mover Package’.

The deals launched by Miller Homes will end on Wednesday, May 31. (Image: Shaun Flannery)

These current deals were launched earlier this year and have been really well received, but will end on Wednesday, May 31.

Miller Homes First Time Package offers buyers the opportunity to have their five per cent deposit paid or to receive £15,000 cashback when they move, which homebuyers can put towards things such as helping with moving costs or personalising their home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For eligible buyers looking to sell their existing property their special Home Mover Package, has a number of options available, including ‘Part Exchange Plus’ which allows buyers to reserve a property and have a guarantee that their current home will be bought at a fair price, if it qualifies for the scheme.

Debbie Whittingham, sales director at Miller Homes Yorkshire, believes that given last week’s announcement, people looking at purchasing a new build may find the offers will take some of the sting out of the increased rate.

She said: “As a company we try to do everything possible to make buying a new property as painless and seamless as possible.

“We introduced these incentives earlier in the year, but given last week’s news it seems the right time to remind people of the potential benefits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For people wanting to get on the property ladder or who want to move from their current home, these deals can really make a huge difference.”

Miller Homes currently has a range of three, four and five-bedroom homes for sale across the region from Wakefield, Doncaster, York and Mirfield.