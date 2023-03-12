The Miller Yorkshire team is asking its residents, local communities, colleagues and suppliers to donate Easter eggs by either dropping them off at one of the development sales centres or at its head office on Peel Avenue, Wakefield.

Debbie Whittingham, regional sales director, Miller Homes Yorkshire said: “A chocolate egg is synonymous with Easter for children, and we are hoping to be able to give lots of children across the region an Easter treat this year.

“Our appeal last year was a great success, and we hope that people will pop an Easter egg onto their weekly shop, if they are able to, and bring it to any of our collection points.”

Jenny Morris and Chris Carlin from Miller Homes.

The Trussell Trust has branches across the UK and supports those who live in hunger and poverty as well as lobbying for social and economic change.

Debbie added: “The Trussell Trust is well known for helping people just when they need it, and we are delighted to support them in the work that they do to help families in our communities.

“Those who wish to, and are able to, donate will be able to take them to our sales centres at City Fields, Wakefield; Applewood, Mirfield; Spring Wood Park, Bramhope, Kings Park, Drighlington; Simpson Park, Harworth and Langley Gate in York.”

Miller Homes kindly ask that donations are made before Thursday, March 31, to ensure the charity is given enough time to distribute the eggs before the Easter Bunny’s visit.