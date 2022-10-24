Yorkshire Children's Trust seeks help from schools, colleges and businesses with Christmas Appeal

Photo: Yorkshire Children's Trust

For the past nine years, Yorkshire Children’s Trust has provided gifts to hospitals in the region to ensure no child wakes up in hospital on Christmas morning without a gift to open and the charity is asking for help to continue the festive tradition.

Starting at Calderdale Hospital, the charity provided a grotto experience with a special visit from Santa who has his own majestic beard and custom-made suit and has provided tears of happiness to children spending time in hospital over the Christmas period.

Following the relaxation of Covid restrictions, the grotto experience will also be extended this year to Bradford Royal Infirmary as well as Calderdale Hospital and gift drops also being included at the children’s and teenage cancer wards at LGI, Dewsbury and Pinderfields Hospitals, Airedale Hospital and the children also staying at Eckersley House too.

Yorkshire Children’s Trust with the help of local businesses and members of the public has managed to gift approximately 2,000 gifts to deserving children every Christmas time and this year with the cost-of-living crisis, the appeal is more important than ever.

Charity founder, Simon Widdop says “We understand everyone is feeling the pinch this year with bills rising and everyone facing an uncertain future, but our biggest worry is a child waking up in hospital on Christmas morning without a present to open, especially those that are on the ward for a prolonged period of time.

"We’re asking for local schools, colleges and businesses to help our appeal this year to help bring a smile to children in hospital this Christmas.”

Companies who would like to get involved can find more information on the appeal on the charity’s website, www.yctrust.uk/donations/christmas-presents-appeal/ or by dropping an email to Simon, the charity founder directly on [email protected]

