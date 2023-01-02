The free service, run by the Community Connections team, is open to anyone over the age of 18 who feels lonely or isolated.

The charity matches volunteers with service users based on location and interests with the hope of alleviating loneliness and creating friendships with weekly visits and/or phone calls.

Currently, YCC is receiving far more referrals for lonely and isolated individuals than volunteers and is desperately seeking help, especially in North Kirklees where over 50 people are currently waiting for a volunteer.

The YCC are currently looking for new volunteers in North Kirklees.

Lucy Martin, volunteering development officer at YCC, said: “This is such an important service, especially in winter with the dark days. When people are isolated it really affects their mental and physical health because they don’t have anyone to encourage them to be more socially active.

“The conversation is also really important, just asking them how their day has been when it’s miserable, cold and dark really helps.

"Even if you could spare an hour a week it would make such a huge difference, because for the client it is so much more than that - they get so much out of it.”

One service user, aged 65, who has been matched with 21-year old volunteer Zobia, said: “Zobia is lovely. We do get on well to say there is such a big age difference.

The Community Connections team.

“I used to be a nurse so I have been able to offer some advice to Zobia about her uni course work.

“I always tell Zobia if all the studying is getting her stressed to give me a call and we have a good chat.”

Another service user, aged 97, who is matched with 51 year-old Donna, said: “Donna is so full of life and energy, she really cheers me up.

“I count the days until her next visit - she is wonderful.

One client's mum said: “The match is going really well. Leah (volunteer) is absolutely fantastic.

“I’m so grateful for how you have helped us. Leah visits my mum usually on a Wednesday teatime after she has finished work.

“Leah is so good with mum. It's been really helpful for me as well as I know that I have an hour so when I can go home and get a few jobs done without worrying about mum.

