Yorkshire celebration at Oakwell Hall Country Park set to feature live music, a makers market and food and drink stalls

Oakwell Hall Country Park will play host to a celebration of all things Yorkshire this weekend.
By Dominic Brown
Published 27th Jul 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read

The free, family-friendly event on Sunday, July 30, will feature live musical performances, a Yorkshire Makers Market, entertainment and activities, as well as food and drink stalls.

The Kirklees Year of Music stage will showcase local bands and musicians throughout the day, starting at 11am with Alexandra Carlos followed by Jimbo Lynch, Northern Epidemic, Jazz Pops and ending with a finale from local band Helter Skelter.

The Yorkshire Market will have more than 50 stalls with locally produced goods, ranging from home-baked sweet treats and hand-crafted jewellery to pet treats, natural toiletries and more.

Jazz Pops will be among the bands providing music during the dayJazz Pops will be among the bands providing music during the day
Creative bakers are invited to enter a Cake Off competition with categories “Yorkshire Landmarks” and “My Yorkshire”, as well as an under 16s category for young budding bakers.

Family entertainment will include a mini farm, henna art, rodeo sheep and more, with food and refreshments available from Nomadic Pizza, BuzziBarista, Dinnewells gin and tonic, and A Taste of Italy Ice Cream.

Coun Naheed Mather, cabinet member for culture and Greener Kirklees, said: “Our Yorkshire Day event will celebrate the best of what Kirklees has to offer, at one of our most iconic green spaces with local musicians, entertainers and artisan producers making this a day to remember.

“I hope that people from across Kirklees and beyond will bring their picnic rugs, pitch up and enjoy the free day of Yorkshire fun and festivities.”

Helter Skelter will be the finale actHelter Skelter will be the finale act
Free parking will be available on the day at Colliery Field, accessible from Nutter Lane. Organisers encourage visitors to plan ahead.

For more information, visit www.creativekirklees.com or the council’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/liveinkirklees

Related topics:YorkshireKirklees