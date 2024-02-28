Yorkshire Building Society's Dewsbury branch becomes an official donation station for Batley Food Bank

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The society’s branch, on Church Street, has become an official donation station for the food bank, with customers particularly being asked to donate shampoo, conditioner, shower gel, soap, toothpaste, sanitary products and nappies (size three and above).

Batley Food Bank is a registered charity, open five days a week to provide food to people in Batley and the surrounding areas.

Since opening in 2013, it has helped thousands of people thanks to the generosity of local people, organisations, community groups and businesses who donate both food and money.

Pictured at Batley Food Bank, from the left, are Brad Mackinnon, Claire Jennings, Leo Chan, Shirley Tibble and Elder Green

Leanne Townend, assistant manager at the Dewsbury branch of Yorkshire Building Society, said: “We are proud to be able to support Batley Food Bank and we really want to help make a difference to those that are in need with our collection station.

“We’re collecting unopened, unused shampoo, conditioner, shower gel, soap, toothpaste, sanitary products and nappies bigger than size three to help people who visit the food bank.

"Donations can be dropped off in our branch until the end of June and we are incredibly grateful for any donations that can be made – large or small.”

Claire Jennings, coordinator of Batley Food Bank, said: “We are really grateful that Yorkshire Building Society in Dewsbury are collecting these much-needed items that will help us continue to provide emergency food and toiletries to people in North Kirklees.”