The branch on Church Street, will be hosting the drop-in Money Minds event on Saturday, May 20, which is suitable for children aged five to 11 years old.

Money Minds is a free financial education programme consisting of a series of activities and projects designed to promote discussion and share learning among children and young people of all ages and abilities.

Leanne Townend, assistant branch manager at Yorkshire Building Society in Dewsbury, said: “We thought with the current cost-of-living challenges, it’s a great opportunity to offer some fun and free educational activities for children in Dewsbury.

Leanne Townend, manager of Dewsbury's Yorkshire Building Society branch with Mark Palmer and Jessica Scott.

“Learning how to effectively manage finances is a vital life skill. We really want to engage children and adults locally to start conversations about money and the sessions will enable them to test and expand their vocabulary and understanding of money.”

Money Minds lessons are delivered by the Society’s colleagues as part of their award-winning corporate volunteering scheme, which allocates each employee 31 hours paid leave every year to carry out volunteering in local communities.

Topics range from keeping money safe for ages five to seven, planning a party to learn budgeting skills for children aged eight to 11, up to calculating interest and responsibilities to repay loans for older children.