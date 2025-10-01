Some of Yorkshire’s biggest names in boxing, including chapion Callum Simpson, are set to team up with a Batley-based business Doors 2 Floors to take part in an eight-mile charity run later this month to raise funds for Forget Me Not Childrens Hospice.

The Run2Help event, organised by Batley firm Doors 2 Floors, will see runners make the journey from Dickys Gym in the town to the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice in Huddersfield, followed by an opportunity to then walk to Brighouse Boxing Club.

The initiative is also being backed by the Batley Multi Academy Trust, who will be providing support by showcasing to pupils the benefits of working with charities and supporting community-based initiatives.

Among those lacing up their running shoes will be the British and Commonwealth super middleweight and European super-middleweight champion, Callum Simpson, the Central Area Champion, Sylwia Doligala, the EBU flyweight and WBA International Champion, Jasmina Zapotoczna, along with Nabil Ahmed, Cory O’Regan, and Brighouse’s own Jimmy First, a former Central Area Champion.

Speaking ahead of the run, Mark Hurley, of Dicky’s Gym in Batley, said: “We’ve always believed in using our sport as a force for good.

“The Run2Help challenge is about more than just fitness — it’s about showing solidarity and giving something back to the community that supports us.

“We’re honoured to help raise money for Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice.”

Organisers are inviting the public to get involved — whether by donating, running alongside the champions, or by cheering them along the 8-mile route.

In addition, The Batley Multi Academy Trust will be hosting events such as non uniform days, workshops and special assemblies.

Sam Vickers, CEO of The Batley Multi Academy Trust, said: “The Batley Multi Academy Trust is delighted to support the Run2Help initiative.

“As the principal educational provider in the area, we believe it is imperative to stand shoulder to shoulder with such an inspirational initiative and work alongside the diverse community that we serve in helping raise much needed funds for such a fantastic charity, that make a real difference to the lives of children and families in North Kirklees and beyond.

“We look forward to working with Doors 2 Floors, who we are already working with on a design project for learners, along with Dicky’s Gym, the professional athletes and Brighouse Boxing Club, who are fantastic ambassadors to the community.

“I have no doubt, learners will gain a great deal of knowledge in relation to the benefits of hard work and the importance of community cohesion.”

Students will be allowed to watch Callum Simpson and the team of professional boxers train at Dickys Gym and will also be afforded an opportunity to partake in

a question and answer session.

In addition, Brighouse Boxing Club’s Jimmy First will be hosting workshops with learners at the Batley Trust, whilst also recalling his boxing career. Jimmy was the oldest boxer in the UK to have won a boxing championship, after he beat Justin Newell for the prestigious Central Area Championship at Elland Road.

The initiative has been brought to life by Doors 2 Floors, whose managing director, Ismaeel Basar, said:

“As a local business, we feel it’s important to stand alongside the causes that matter most to our community. Organising Run2Help has been a real privilege — and seeing the support from gyms, boxers, and the public shows just how powerful this kind of event can be.

“The run will raise money for Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice, which supports children with life-shortening conditions and their families across West Yorkshire.

“We would also like to take this opportunity to thank Forget Me Not’s Community Engagement Officer, Masood Ahmed, who is a fantastic ambassador for the charity, and is a pleasure to work with, thanks to his endearing form of boyish enthusiasm and caring demeanour.”

Furthermore, Miracle Man, Ismail Patel, who recently took part in the Walk2Help initiative in order to raise funds for the Forget Me Not Hospice, has been invited to speak to learners at the Batley schools to detail his inspirational journey from the hospital bed to partaking in over 35 10k events.

Gareth Pierce, chief executive of Forget Me Not, said: “We’re so grateful to everyone taking part in Run2Help. Events like this not only raise crucial funds but also help spread awareness of the work we do.

“Every step these runners take will make a real difference to the lives of the children and families we support.”

The Walk2Run events will take place on October 19, October 23, and November 9, with the boxers finding the time to fit the run around their training schedules.

Members of the public are free to join the professionals during the run, and are free to walk all the way, should they wish.

For further information, and to donate, visit: https://gofund.me/9adfd24ff