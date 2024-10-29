Yorkshire Air Ambulance presents special award to Mirfield woman who raised £50,000 for the life-saving charity

A Mirfield woman who raised £50,000 for Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA) as part of her 50th birthday celebrations has been honoured at the charity’s annual Recognition Awards.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marieke Haigh was presented with the Individual and Supporter Organisations Award at YAA’s annual ceremony at the Cedar Court Hotel in Bradford, attended by more than 200 guests.

Marieke reached out to YAA in 2023 with a fundraising idea for her 50th birthday, deciding to ask for donations to the charity instead of gifts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What started as a small raffle turned into a grand auction, thanks to the generosity of local businesses that donated prizes.

Marieke Haigh, second from the left, is presented with her award by Natalie Mousavi and presenters Jon Mitchell and Gaynor Barnes. Photo by Roger Moody/SD Photos

The event, complete with live music, a fairground carousel and a cameo singing performance by Marieke herself, raised £50,500 for YAA and a local hospice – £1,000 for every year of her life.

A YAA spokesperson said: “Marieke's dedication and generosity, along with her ongoing support through her family’s farm shop, reflect her deep commitment to helping others.”

The evening, hosted by TV presenters Jon Mitchell and Gaynor Barnes, had the theme “Every penny counts – Fundraising in the community” and highlighted the dedication shown by volunteers, businesses and fundraisers in supporting YAA’s vital services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen Berriman, interim regional fundraising manager for West and South Yorkshire, said: “The Recognition Awards not only celebrate the incredible contributions made by our supporters but also highlight the strength of community spirit that drives our fundraising efforts.

“Each story we highlight reinforces the idea that together, we can achieve remarkable things.

“It’s heartwarming to see so many individuals and groups rallying behind Yorkshire Air Ambulance and demonstrating their commitment to making a difference.”