York-based charity supports Liversedge’s Bespoke Day Services

A York-based charity has donated £1,500 to Bespoke Day Services in Liversedge.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 30th Sep 2023, 11:30 BST- 1 min read
Pavers Foundation has donated £1,500 to Bespoke Day Services in Liversedge.

The day service for adults with learning disabilities, located on Halifax Road, received the generous funding from the Pavers Foundation, a charitable initiative of multi-channel comfort footwear retailer, Pavers.

Jane Wright, who works at the Tong branch of Pavers, made the grant application as her daughter, Katie, attends the day service group.

The £1,500 funding will be used to allow holidays to be enjoyed at Primrose Valley in North Yorkshire.

Jane was incredibly grateful to the Pavers Foundation for donating the money to a cause so close to her heart. She said:

“Thank you so much for the donation to Bespoke Day Services. This donation will make such a difference to all the clients and will give them a unique experience and build life skills by spending time away from their families.”

A spokesperson for the Pavers Foundation said: “We are delighted to make a continual difference to the charities and causes that are so important to their colleagues.”

The Foundation has donated over £1.8 million to date.

