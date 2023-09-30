York-based charity supports Liversedge’s Bespoke Day Services
The day service for adults with learning disabilities, located on Halifax Road, received the generous funding from the Pavers Foundation, a charitable initiative of multi-channel comfort footwear retailer, Pavers.
Jane Wright, who works at the Tong branch of Pavers, made the grant application as her daughter, Katie, attends the day service group.
The £1,500 funding will be used to allow holidays to be enjoyed at Primrose Valley in North Yorkshire.
Jane was incredibly grateful to the Pavers Foundation for donating the money to a cause so close to her heart. She said:
“Thank you so much for the donation to Bespoke Day Services. This donation will make such a difference to all the clients and will give them a unique experience and build life skills by spending time away from their families.”
A spokesperson for the Pavers Foundation said: “We are delighted to make a continual difference to the charities and causes that are so important to their colleagues.”
The Foundation has donated over £1.8 million to date.