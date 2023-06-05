Take a look at these fantastic photos from the launch of the WOVEN 2023 Festival which took place on with a spectacular special event outside Dewsbury Town Hall on Saturday.

Over 1,000 people descended on the town to see people strut their stuff on the catwalk to a backdrop of music provided by DJ Beth Holloway and We Great Ladies.

There was also a pop-up skate park and numerous textile craft activities at the STRUT event, which was hosted by BBC presenter Rima Ahmed.

The launch event tied in with the WOVEN Festival’s overarching theme of sustainability as participants on the catwalk proudly displayed their creations, which they had either made, embellished, or upcycled, emphasising the importance of extending the lifespan of clothing and fostering a culture of creativity.

In addition to the performances and displays, STRUT also provided drop-in activities, including t-shirt printing and headwear workshops, organised by WY Print Workshop and Dewsbury Maker World, respectively. These activities aimed to encourage everyone to embrace their creative side and contribute to the mission of the festival.

The WOVEN 2023 Festival continues to celebrate sustainability, creativity and the vibrant community of Kirklees over the next five weeks until Sunday, July 9.

To find out more, visit: https://woveninkirklees.co.uk/

