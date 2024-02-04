Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

That is according to a report by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation which found a staggering 34 per cent of children in Kirklees are living in poverty.

The borough’s child poverty rate is the third highest in the whole of Yorkshire and the Humber, coming after Kingston Upon Hull at 35 per cent and Bradford at 39 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A council meeting last year brought to light some more worrying statistics about children living in poverty in the district.

Families are struggling, with some of the worst hit in Dewsbury and Batley

The Currently Living in Kirklees survey showed that in some parts of the borough, the percentage of children living in poverty is much higher than the Kirklees average.

In Dewsbury West, 60.5 per cent of children were living in poverty at the time of the survey. That figure is 10 times greater than for the Denby Dale ward.

Dewsbury community activist Tanisha Bramwell told of her experiences working with a local food bank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “Currently, there are more hungry children in Kirklees than there have been in recent years, and the ongoing crises are affecting young people throughout our communities.

“The food bank I work with has witnessed distressing situations in the past few years. For example, we were urgently called to a mother’s home when her children returned from school to find no food in the fridge.

"Shortly thereafter, we were asked to assist another parent whose daughter was turning six but they couldn’t afford anything to celebrate her big day.

“We regularly encounter parents who go without meals for days and children who receive smaller portions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Regardless of the area, homes are becoming colder, children appear increasingly hungry, and the parents we see daily seem more and more stressed.

“The demand for assistance always exceeds the available services, leaving many without the help they need. These circumstances are causing harm to everyone involved. Our young people and communities deserve better.”

The CLiK survey also revealed that people living in the most deprived areas of Kirklees are dying eight years before those living in the least deprived areas.

Some of the wards making up the 10 percent most deprived areas in Kirklees included parts of Batley East and West and Dewsbury East and West.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kirklees Council has outlined some of the ways it can help people who are struggling to make ends meet. A council spokesperson said: “The council offers a wide range of support to children and families who may be facing financial difficulties.

“We also work closely with local organisations so that families, including those with children, are able to access the help they need.

“Anyone who feels they may qualify for benefits is encouraged to contact us for advice. We can also provide information on free school meals and free early education and childcare for children aged between two and four.

“The healthy start programme provides vouchers for eligible people with young families and we operate the holiday activity and food programme during school holidays – this provides fun activities and free food for those on free school meals.