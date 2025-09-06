An inspiring trio of veterans - Brian Green, Marc Turowski and Paul Mitchell, who all live with disabilities - from TCD Luke’s Lads Veterans group in Batley, will be climbing Scafell Pike on World Suicide Prevention Day.

Three veterans from a Batley mental health charity group are preparing to scale Scafell Pike on World Suicide Prevention Day.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The inspiring trio - Brian Green, Marc Turowski and Paul Mitchell, who all live with disabilities - are part of the TCD Luke’s Lads Veterans group, a dedicated mental health and well-being group designed specifically for male veterans of the armed forces, based at Jo Cox House in Batley.

The hike up England’s highest mountain, in the Lake District, will take place on Wednesday, September 10, to raise awareness and vital funds for TCD and the Luke’s Lads Veterans sessions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The valuable sessions run every Thursday, both in person and online, and focus on fitness, well-being, and open conversation. They are run by veterans, for veterans, and are completely free thanks to funding from Sport England.

Brian said ahead of the climb: “Only veterans truly understand each other. Groups like this give us a safe space to talk, share our struggles, and be heard – because PTSD doesn’t just disappear.”

Paul added: “Luke’s Lads Veterans gives me purpose. This is my first challenge like this since serving over 30 years ago.”

Marc said: “For me, this climb is about raising awareness and proving that veterans are stronger together.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TCD is a local mental health charity which supports the community, and a JustGiving page has been set up with further information and for people to donate.

To donate, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/lukes-lads-veterans?utm_medium=FA&utm_source=CL&fbclid=IwZnRzaAMks3pleHRuA2FlbQIxMQABHuF5iQWokpeGfZi9FsKWpHDhNUavVu6BMMlKDDWEexVBjRw021R7qzhTIJeR_aem_igKhKfZXu7gSY8EzLONrJQ