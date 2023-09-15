World record holder from Mirfield hopes to inspire kids with Hot Wheels car competition win
Fresh from claiming the Guinness World Record for the fastest wheelie bin, Michael's 1979 MGB GT (nicknamed the ‘B-EAST’) reuses parts from other builds including seats made from old jeans.
He hopes this story will inspire youngsters in the region to think outside the box too.
"I really believe youngsters should have more time to play with toys, and I hope my builds inspire children to dream and do something different – either as a career or building fun projects,” he said.
Beating a record number of 274 entries, Michael’s MGB GT features a 3.0 litre Jaguar AJV6 engine, to achieve 0-60mph in 4.2s and a top speed of 148mph. Built over eight years, Wallhead wanted to recycle as many parts as possible and used a propshaft from a Range Rover, an axle saved from a Reliant Scimitar, Triumph motorcycle throttle bodies, Nissan Silvia S14 brakes, an old number plate for the glovebox, and jeans for the seat upholstery.
An eagerness to reuse and recycle resources fuelled Michael’s enthusiasm for classic cars.
“For all my builds, I always look to find ways to reuse parts, and on this MGB GT I’ve even used registration plates to build the glove box, everything has second or third life and I try not to throw things away that can be reused,” he said.
Michael is now facing the Legends Tour semi-final on November 2 in a bid to make it through to the global final on November 11 and be in with a shot at the overall prize – entering the hallowed Hot Wheels Garage of Legends and securing his place in car culture history.
“I’m so humbled to have been chosen as the UK winner – from a stellar line-up with no two cars the same,” he said. “Growing up, I played with Hot Wheels, and you always had your favourites – the one that went fastest or the one that looked the coolest, and those memories inspired me when it came to designing the B-EAST.”