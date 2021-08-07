World-class music heading to Kirklees as part of new concert season

Sitarist Jasdeep Singh Degun will be performing at Dewsbury Town Hall

Following a year of virtual concerts, Kirklees Council is excited to welcome you back to Dewsbury and Huddersfield Town Halls. If you have missed live performances, or if you have never been to one before, you’re sure to find something you’ll love.

Some of this season’s highlights include the return of Opera North and Monday lunchtime concerts at Huddersfield Town Hall with a belated birthday celebration for Beethoven, Elgar’s Enigma Variations, and The Snail and the Whale - a double bill of Donaldson and Axel Scheffler animations.

New guest curator, David Pipe, is at the helm of this year’s Monday lunchtime concerts on the famous Father Willis organ. The season includes guest debuts, a mixture of contemporary and traditional works, and a farewell concert by Gordon Stewart, who retired as Kirklees borough organist last year after more than 30 years. However, this concert welcomes him back in his new role as organist emeritus.

The chamber lunchtime concerts see small ensembles from Opera North take to the stage of Dewsbury Town Hall. Highlights of the season include the return of award-winning Leeds-based sitarist Jasdeep Singh Degun and The Café Band bringing a mix of old and new favourites.

To round off 2021, the much-loved University of Huddersfield Christmas Brass Band will also return to both Huddersfield and Dewsbury Town Halls with a festive extravaganza as part of the lunchtime concert series.

Coun Will Simpson, cabinet member for culture and Greener Kirklees, said: “We’re excited to welcome audiences back to Huddersfield and Dewsbury Town Halls for some fantastic performances in a variety of genres.

"The last 18 months have been tough, but we hope that the return of live music in Kirklees is another step back towards normality.

“We are really proud of the quality and diversity of the music across the borough.

"I hope people are able to join us in celebrating what Kirklees has to offer as we build up to the Year of Music in 2023 which will see more live performances than ever before.”

The safety and comfort of audiences, artists and staff are the council’s top priority, with both venues providing Covid guidance at point of entry but this will also be available when booking.