Three motorbike riders have set off on an epic 4,500 mile charity ride from Dewsbury to Saudi Arabia.

Makbul Patel, from Dewsbury, Nasir Shaikh from Batley and Muhammad Lee from York departed yesterday (Friday, July 12) and will pass through 13 countries before reaching Makkah in Saudi Arabia.

The adventurous trio will then take part in the Umrah pilgrimage, with the monumental 4,500-mile challenge in aid of the Dewsbury-based charity World Care Foundation’s Palestine Appeal.

Nasir said: “We have been talking about this for a while and eventually mustered up the courage to go ahead with it over a cup of coffee.

“Things very quickly fell into place and here we are about to set off on a journey that will undoubtedly push us to our limits. Anticipating highs and lows, along with moments of both smiles and tears.

“We are ready for the journey.”

The journey will see them leave Dewsbury before navigating the diverse landscapes of Europe and then the hot Middle East, camping wherever possible or seeking respite in the odd hotel. One of the significant factors adding to the complexity of the ride is the varied weather conditions the three will face, with temperatures ranging from a low 10-12 degrees Celsius during the night to a challenging 45-50 degrees during the day.

The funds raised by the challenge will contribute to the World Care Foundation’s Palestine projects, where the charity is working hard to provide emergency relief to those impacted by the war in Gaza.

Mak said: “We have all seen the tragic and heartbreaking images coming out of Gaza and often feel helpless in making a difference. The three of us decided that whilst completing this once in a lifetime spiritual journey we should also try and make a difference in the lives of Palestinians.”

You can follow the trio’s adventure on social media with the hashtag #Ride2Umrah and more details can be found at the Dewsbury-based charity’s website: www.worldcarefoundation.org/ride2umrah