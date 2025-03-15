World Book Day 2025 was celebrated throughout North Kirklees last week as hundreds of school children - and staff - dressed up in characters from their favourite books.placeholder image
World Book Day 2025 was celebrated throughout North Kirklees last week as hundreds of school children - and staff - dressed up in characters from their favourite books.

World Book Day 2025: Here are 21 wonderful photos as Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen school children got into character for World Book Day

By Adam Cheshire
Published 15th Mar 2025, 06:00 BST
World Book Day 2025 was celebrated throughout North Kirklees last week as hundreds of school children - and staff - dressed up in characters from their favourite books.

The international day for celebrating reading was held on Thursday, March 6 and we asked schools across Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen to send in photos of their pupils enjoying the memorable event.

Here are just some of the brilliant photos we received!

Lydgate Junior & Infant School - Year 2.

1. Lydgate Junior and Infant School

Lydgate Junior & Infant School - Year 2. Photo: SUB

Photo Sales
Lydgate Junior and Infant School - Reception.

2. Lydgate Junior and Infant School

Lydgate Junior and Infant School - Reception. Photo: SUB

Photo Sales
Warwick Road Junior, Infant and Nursery School - Year 4.

3. Warwick Road Junior, Infant and Nursery School

Warwick Road Junior, Infant and Nursery School - Year 4. Photo: SUB

Photo Sales
Warwick Road Junior, Infant and Nursery School - Nursery class enjoying World Book Day.

4. Warwick Road Junior, Infant and Nursery School

Warwick Road Junior, Infant and Nursery School - Nursery class enjoying World Book Day. Photo: SUB

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:DewsburyMirfieldBatleyNorth Kirklees
News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice