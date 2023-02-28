TV presenters Ben Shires and Konnie Huq will explore genre, characters and storytelling, along with authors including Michael Rosen and Kevin and Katie Tsang.

The broadcast, in partnership with World Book Day, at the Market Place venue is aimed at children 7-11 years old and is part of the BBC Teach Live Lesson series. It will focus on encouraging children to have a positive attitude towards reading and encourage them to read for pleasure.

Councillor Carole Pattison, cabinet member for learning, aspiration and communities said:

Batley Library will host a BBC Live Lesson for this year’s World Book Day on Thursday, March 2.

“Our libraries are at the heart of our communities, delivering services across all ages including a particular focus on children.

“We are delighted to be a BBC Teach Live Lesson venue for World Book Day this year. It’s so important that children are inspired to read and learn so they can achieve their maximum potential.

“Helping children to access high-quality learning opportunities is a key part of Our Kirklees Futures, our long-term vision for learning across the district.

“Our Kirklees Futures brings together the full range of education providers, plus wider partners, with the ambition that learners of all ages will be equipped with valuable skills for life.”

Television presenter Konnie Huq, along with Ben Shires, will explore genre, characters and storytelling at the live lesson at Batley Library, in addition to contributions from Michael Rosen and Kevin and Katie Tsang. (Photo by Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images)

Production company, The Connected Set, will be at Batley Library on Wednesday, March 1, when the library is usually closed, for rehearsals before the live lesson is broadcast the next day.

The library will be closed to the public on Thursday, March 2 for filming but will reopen on Friday, March 3 for business as usual.

Alex Harris, BBC Teach Editor said: “For this series of BBC Teach Live Lessons we’ve been bringing schools regular half-hour programmes from all over the country, to mark special moments in the school calendar.

“For World Book Day we’re looking forward to broadcasting a curriculum-linked programme from Batley Library, celebrating the joy of books and reading for pleasure.”

The live lesson can be watched on the CBBC channel at 11am on Thursday, March 2 and will also be available on the BBC Teach website and BBC iPlayer to watch later.

