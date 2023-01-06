The workers at the company based on Whitaker Street have claimed they were issued with a letter from the firm, just before Christmas, stating that their employment will be terminated in March if they do not agree to sign a new contract, which would force them to take a pay cut.

If they sign the new contract, the cut would take the employees down to minimum wage, which would see their pay decrease by an average of £1 an hour, £40 a week and £160 a month, something that many workers are worrying about amid the cost of living crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A relative of an employee at the Batley firm, who wishes to stay anonymous, said: “They had a letter back in November saying that the terms and conditions were changing business wide.

The Fox's Biscuits factory on Whitaker Street, Batley.

“But what's affecting my relative is that they are being recognised in their current pay banding, not by their skill-set.

“My relative has not signed the new terms and conditions, but just before Christmas they received a second letter stating that because they haven't agreed to the pay cut, they are now on notice and will be out of a job in 12 weeks, which is in March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My relative has worked for this company for over 20 years. It's just so worrying to think that they are going to be out of a job come March.

“We are really anxious and worried, especially getting the letter before Christmas-time as well, it's the last thing you want to be told.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A production line at the Fox's Biscuits factory.

“They are going to appeal this and we are hoping that Fox’s will try and negotiate.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Fox’s Burton’s Company (FBC ) say that they are currently working closely with colleagues and union representatives to review how they recognise and upskill the affected colleagues.

A spokesperson from FBC said: “The review process is ongoing, but we can clarify that no colleague’s contracted basic pay will be reduced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All our colleagues at our Batley factory are a hugely valued part of our Fox’s Burton’s Companies.”

The union has been contacted for comment.