The development in Birkenshaw forms part of wider modernisation plans to ensure all fire stations across the region are modern and fit for purpose into the future.

It will replace Cleckheaton Fire Station, which is now more than 70 years old.

Costing £28.6m, the development will include an urban search and rescue training centre and is being built to the highest sustainable environmental standards.

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater visited the site to see how the building work is progressing

Councillor Darren O’Donovan, chairman of West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Authority, said: “The development of the new headquarters, together with a state-of-the-art training facility and new fire station, is part of a wider plan to modernise our service, ensuring it’s fit for purpose so we can continue to best serve our communities and keep the people of West Yorkshire safe.

“It’s been fantastic to see the work get underway over the past few months as we can now see our vision really taking shape.”

Ms Leadbeater said: “We have to keep our public services efficient and up-to-date and this is especially important when it comes to fire and rescue.

"I was very impressed to hear how the new building will be equipped to tackle the challenges of the years ahead and play such a vital role in keeping our communities safe.”

Chris Yates, Yorkshire director for Willmott Dixon, said: “We’re proud that the West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service HQ project really is creating opportunities for local people and supporting local businesses.

“This is a development for the people of West Yorkshire built by the people of West Yorkshire.

"To date, alongside West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, we have also invested more than 50 per cent of our project spend with local businesses based within 10 miles.

“We’ve engaged more than 3,000 West Yorkshire school students, created 52 weeks of apprenticeships and delivered 700 hours of support specifically to help get under 24-year-olds into work, in partnership with West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and the Prince’s Trust, as well as the Ambition Hub at Bradford College.”